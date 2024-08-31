Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $683,000 Stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.06% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 581,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 310,042 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $784,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FSIG stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.