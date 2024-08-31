Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $707,000 Stock Position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.16% of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000.

NYSEARCA SRVR opened at $30.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $485.19 million, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14. Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $30.64.

The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

