Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTRI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 328,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTRI stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $14.12.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1896 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Featured Stories

