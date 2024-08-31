Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 924.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 78,903 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,876,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,344,000 after acquiring an additional 218,258 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $50.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $36.94 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.17.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

