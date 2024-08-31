Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,784 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after buying an additional 4,524,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of eBay by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $272,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,288 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,488,460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $289,681,000 after purchasing an additional 83,493 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in eBay by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,577,264 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $199,660,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in eBay by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,905,301 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $170,349,000 after buying an additional 65,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

