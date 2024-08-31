Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auour Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.69 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.12.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

