Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UFPI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in UFP Industries by 871.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,741,000 after acquiring an additional 369,687 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 334,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,978,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

UFPI stock opened at $121.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $136.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.17.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 16.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.60.

Get Our Latest Report on UFPI

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.