Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 399 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,983,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,628 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,801,000 after buying an additional 2,039,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,417,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,540,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,828,000 after buying an additional 1,010,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,046,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,586,000 after buying an additional 27,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.17. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $45.81.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

