Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 590.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 38,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 416.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 116,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 93,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 139,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

