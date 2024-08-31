Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stock Position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 232.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,811 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 293,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

