Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:APRW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:APRW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:APRW opened at $31.85 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.61. The company has a market capitalization of $313.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.34.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (APRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. APRW was launched on May 28, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:APRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.