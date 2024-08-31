Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 1,360,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after buying an additional 154,353 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 661,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 116,150 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 618,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,150,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STEW opened at $15.87 on Friday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About SRH Total Return Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

