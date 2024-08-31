Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,204,000 after buying an additional 248,776 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,402,000 after purchasing an additional 71,979 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 257,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 254,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,860,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter.

MGK stock opened at $314.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.10 and a twelve month high of $330.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

