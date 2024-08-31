Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 11,791 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,791 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $21.11 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

