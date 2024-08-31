Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 1,363 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $89.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.94. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.69 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.