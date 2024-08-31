Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 237 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after acquiring an additional 184,937 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $147.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.19 and a 200-day moving average of $133.47. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

