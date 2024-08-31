Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 86 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,176 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $107,385,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 57,508.5% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 222,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,238,000 after buying an additional 221,983 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 267.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,366,000 after buying an additional 191,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 326.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 244,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,340,000 after acquiring an additional 187,457 shares during the period.

SOXX stock opened at $231.14 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

