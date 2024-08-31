Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $843,000 Position in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the first quarter worth $435,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS opened at $41.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $213.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.49. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

About Flexsteel Industries

(Free Report)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.