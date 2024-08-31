Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:SFEB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:SFEB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.35% of FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000.

FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.58. FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22.

FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February (SFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares Russell 2000 ETF over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

