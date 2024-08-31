Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.34% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 61.4% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.4% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $364,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

KAPR opened at $32.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.69.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

