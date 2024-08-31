Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $900.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Pivotal Research from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $685.45.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $701.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $302.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $711.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $659.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $629.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,700 shares of company stock valued at $98,283,982 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,157 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

