New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,049 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.34% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $44,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EDU. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 782.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDU. Citigroup lowered their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

NYSE EDU opened at $61.48 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.44.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

