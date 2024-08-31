NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam cut its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in NiSource were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NI. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NI. Barclays upped their price objective on NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NiSource Price Performance

NI stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.