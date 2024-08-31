Noam Paranksy Buys 90,000 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Noam Paranksy acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 246,444 shares in the company, valued at $197,155.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TDUP opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $100.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ThredUp by 445.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in ThredUp in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ThredUp by 33.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

