Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in Novartis by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $120.83 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Novartis

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.