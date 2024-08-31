Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

NVS opened at $120.83 on Friday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $246.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.86.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

