Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Stake Boosted by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXP. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth $151,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 15,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NXP opened at $14.98 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.