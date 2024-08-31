O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 183,456 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OI. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 40.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 135,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at O-I Glass

In other news, Director John Humphrey bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,227 shares in the company, valued at $951,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

OI stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Further Reading

