Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Gap Down to $94.09

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $94.09, but opened at $92.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares last traded at $88.86, with a volume of 1,434,588 shares.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.54.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $284,592.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,165 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

