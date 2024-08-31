Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Omnicell by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 465.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 36,844 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after acquiring an additional 32,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Omnicell Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $44.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -96.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $61.44.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.41 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

