OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on OptimumBank in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OptimumBank

OptimumBank Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.40.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 52.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in OptimumBank by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OptimumBank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. 7.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimumBank

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.