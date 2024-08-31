Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 102.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 20,971 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,692,000 after purchasing an additional 84,958 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 452.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total value of $542,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,112.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total value of $542,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,112.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,240 shares of company stock worth $1,107,192 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $168.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $191.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.43%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

