Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.5% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $276.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

