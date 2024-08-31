Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 46,102 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 558,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,102 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter worth $13,594,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,677,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Sonos by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,890,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,098,000 after buying an additional 266,748 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Sonos by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,963,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,790,000 after buying an additional 221,875 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sonos by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 213,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

SONO stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.98.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $397.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 7,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $113,631.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 371,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,725.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 7,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $113,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 371,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,725.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,073 shares of company stock valued at $654,929 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

