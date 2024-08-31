Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,310 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,121,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,265,000 after purchasing an additional 414,037 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,179,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,047,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after buying an additional 349,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,980,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,814,000 after acquiring an additional 310,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,285,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,578,000 after acquiring an additional 254,887 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Up 0.5 %

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBCF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,312 shares in the company, valued at $6,326,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.