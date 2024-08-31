Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 855,122 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 6,721.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855,122 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of CEMEX worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,833,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,007 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,840,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,407 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,261,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its position in CEMEX by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 2,040,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,384,000 after acquiring an additional 978,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at $7,658,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $6.13 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

