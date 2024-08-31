Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Apogee Enterprises worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 340.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 290.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 599.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,877.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $70.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.36.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

