Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 37,521 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 361,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,521 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,245,000 after buying an additional 2,102,480 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 60.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,267,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,262 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 31.1% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,891,000 after purchasing an additional 622,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,747,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 54,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $11.66 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12969.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

