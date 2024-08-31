Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 114,359 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of REGENXBIO worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 276.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 67.3% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.91.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $12.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $601.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.21% and a negative net margin of 270.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.66) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at REGENXBIO

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $165,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at $169,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other REGENXBIO news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $168,405.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,622,722.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $165,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at $169,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,279 shares of company stock valued at $760,034. 13.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGENXBIO Profile

(Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.