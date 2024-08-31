Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $115.77 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 424.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 792,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,124 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $115,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,194.9% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 237,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,190,000 after acquiring an additional 218,949 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,449,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,858,000 after acquiring an additional 50,348 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 96,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $399.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.45.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.