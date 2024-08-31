Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intapp were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Intapp by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intapp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intapp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its position in Intapp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 156,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $520,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 749,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,434.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $520,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 749,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,434.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $182,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,660,517.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,850. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intapp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intapp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Intapp Stock Up 1.4 %

Intapp stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 0.61. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $46.58.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $114.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

