Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Alignment Healthcare worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $128,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,525.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 22,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,973,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $128,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,828 shares of company stock worth $2,402,556 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 95.55% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $681.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

View Our Latest Report on ALHC

Alignment Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.