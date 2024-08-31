Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Brady worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRC. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 1,107.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Brady by 65.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Brady by 337.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $74.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

