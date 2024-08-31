Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $6.74 Million Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 168,114 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lantheus by 42.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Lantheus by 265.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Lantheus by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 562,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,344,000 after buying an additional 49,195 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $27,201.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,171.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 10,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,935.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 454,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,445,146.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $27,201.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,171.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,193 shares of company stock worth $3,949,202 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $106.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.58. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.51. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

