Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $7.05 Million Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 23,436 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of AtriCure worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATRC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in AtriCure by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AtriCure by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,448,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,254,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 720,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after buying an additional 200,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AtriCure from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $84,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,907.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AtriCure Stock Up 1.5 %

ATRC stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

