Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,671 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Mercury General by 962.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 8,262.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.81. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $67.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.17.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

