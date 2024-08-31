Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,590 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Forestar Group worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOR. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Forestar Group by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,183 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 32,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Forestar Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,021,000 after acquiring an additional 200,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOR. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Forestar Group from $37.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.77.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.50 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $62,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,502.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Forestar Group news, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $49,875.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $62,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,502.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,095 shares of company stock valued at $159,887 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

