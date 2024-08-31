Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,048 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.03.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $114.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.82. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.93 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,014.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 527,678 shares of company stock valued at $65,491,235. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.