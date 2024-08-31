Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 190,908 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 3,332.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,908 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Flowserve worth $9,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Flowserve by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 729,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,094,000 after acquiring an additional 111,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

NYSE FLS opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $52.09. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

