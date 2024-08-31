Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 29,045 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,045 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter worth about $25,925,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 59,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,953,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $389,886.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innospec stock opened at $115.26 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $133.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.73 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

